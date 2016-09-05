Contact Us
Les Legendes Du Rock and Roll

The Day I Met Chuck Berry

Back in 1988, The Big Dog and Reggie Coleman took a trip to St. Louis and just HAPPENED to run into the legend himself...as well as another beloved St. Louis icon!

113695606

Take Me Out To The Ballgame!

We want to send you to a baseball game of your choice ANYWHERE in the continental US! Here are the games WE would choose if we could win...which we can't. :(

Samantha Barnes

What Should Go Here?

The old County Market building at 30th and Broadway has been vacant since 2008. Here are some ideas of what move in!

Falcon

Help Falcon Find a Forever Home

In this first edition of "Sam's Snugglers", we introduce you to "Falcon", an 11-month old terrier mix currently at the Quincy Humane Society.

revelry
Revelry (via Facebook)

Revelry’s Latest Commercial Leaves Little to the Imagination (NSFW-ish)

By Ben Braun 1 hour ago

Our friends over at Revelry are certainly stepping outside the box with their latest commercial. Created by the geniuses over at Quincy’s Table Sixteen Productions, the commercial stars Revelry and Park Bench owner Rusty Williams as an eager patron ready to thrown back a glass of red wine and shed the stress of the workday…as well as his clothes.

20150124_225123

Comedy Show Taping In Canton – Disgruntled Clown Has Been Allowed To Come Back

By Michael Rose 3 hours ago | Kick FM

How many of you love to laugh? I do! Which is why I try not to miss an opportunity to see comedians on stage. Typically - I am the loudest one in the room.

When it comes to comedians, it doesn't matter what the subject matter is. It could be a family friendly show, or a "blue night special"...I'll laugh at them all.

With that said, one of the funniest comedians I have seen is Disgruntled Clown.

Toronto Blue Jays Photo Day
Getty Images

Ambidextrous Pitcher (and Former Gem) Messes with MLB Batter

By Jeffrey Dorsey 8 hours ago

Pat Venditte, a former Quincy Gem,  is a Major League pitcher who happens to be able to throw both right and left-handed equally as well. This, as you can imagine, can cause some confusing moments for batters who face him if he changes hands to pitch to a batter.

Chuck Berry In Concert - January 1, 2011

New Chuck Berry Album to be Released in June

By Jeffrey Dorsey 8 hours ago

According to KMOV-TV’s website nearly a dozen new recordings from the late Chuck Berry will be featured in a new album to be released later this summer. The announcement comes a week after the 90 year old rock-n-roller’s passing in his St. Charles, Missouri home last weekend.

Courtesy: Chris Kirn
Courtesy: Chris Kirn

Quincy Catholic Crusaders Get Their Fire Truck Ride

By Jeffrey Dorsey Yesterday

Yet another fire truck ride for a successful team in the area as the Quincy Catholic Crusader 8th grade volleyball team finished an amazing season last Tuesday night, March 21, taking 2nd place in the I.E.S.A. 3-A state volleyball tournament.

Fox Searchlight
Fox Searchlight

Frances McDormand’s Got Some Choice Words in the ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri’ Trailer

By Charles Bramesco Yesterday | ScreenCrush

Mildred Hayes has had it. It’s been weeks since her daughter was brutally raped and murdered, and the local police force in Ebbing, Missouri don’t have a single perp to show for all their efforts. Feeling disrespected and unheard, Mildred does the only thing an ordinary citizen at the end of their rope can do: she clarifies which cursewords you can put on a billboard and puts a message right where area sheriff Willoughby will see it. Them’s fightin’ words on her billboards, reading “RAPED WHILE DYING. STILL NO ARRESTS. HOW COME, CHIEF WILLOUGHBY?” And in the newly released red-band trailer begins a long, farcical, spiteful conflict between one-woman army MIldred and the local cops.

