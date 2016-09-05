The Day I Met Chuck Berry
Back in 1988, The Big Dog and Reggie Coleman took a trip to St. Louis and just HAPPENED to run into the legend himself...as well as another beloved St. Louis icon!
The old County Market building at 30th and Broadway has been vacant since 2008. Here are some ideas of what move in!
Check out this crazy footage from the recent thunderstorm in Quincy!
In this first edition of "Sam's Snugglers", we introduce you to "Falcon", an 11-month old terrier mix currently at the Quincy Humane Society.
"Just Google it!" It's a common phrase used by everyone I'm sure. I use Google everyday, as I'm sure you do too. But did you ever wonder what each state is Googling the most in terms of shopping. It might surprise you.
Our friends over at Revelry are certainly stepping outside the box with their latest commercial. Created by the geniuses over at Quincy’s Table Sixteen Productions, the commercial stars Revelry and Park Bench owner Rusty Williams as an eager patron ready to thrown back a glass of red wine and shed the stress of the workday…as well as his clothes.
How many of you love to laugh? I do! Which is why I try not to miss an opportunity to see comedians on stage. Typically - I am the loudest one in the room.
When it comes to comedians, it doesn't matter what the subject matter is. It could be a family friendly show, or a "blue night special"...I'll laugh at them all.
With that said, one of the funniest comedians I have seen is Disgruntled Clown.
Pat Venditte, a former Quincy Gem, is a Major League pitcher who happens to be able to throw both right and left-handed equally as well. This, as you can imagine, can cause some confusing moments for batters who face him if he changes hands to pitch to a batter.
According to KMOV-TV’s website nearly a dozen new recordings from the late Chuck Berry will be featured in a new album to be released later this summer. The announcement comes a week after the 90 year old rock-n-roller’s passing in his St. Charles, Missouri home last weekend.
Back in 1988, Reggie Coleman and I took a trip down 61 and stopped at Chuck Berry's restaurant in Wentzville for a bite. We didn't actually think he'd be there...let alone sporting an apron and bussing tables! Here's the story behind it...
Yet another fire truck ride for a successful team in the area as the Quincy Catholic Crusader 8th grade volleyball team finished an amazing season last Tuesday night, March 21, taking 2nd place in the I.E.S.A. 3-A state volleyball tournament.
Mildred Hayes has had it. It’s been weeks since her daughter was brutally raped and murdered, and the local police force in Ebbing, Missouri don’t have a single perp to show for all their efforts. Feeling disrespected and unheard, Mildred does the only thing an ordinary citizen at the end of their rope can do: she clarifies which cursewords you can put on a billboard and puts a message right where area sheriff Willoughby will see it. Them’s fightin’ words on her billboards, reading “RAPED WHILE DYING. STILL NO ARRESTS. HOW COME, CHIEF WILLOUGHBY?” And in the newly released red-band trailer begins a long, farcical, spiteful conflict between one-woman army MIldred and the local cops.
Cars 3 will be hitting movie theaters this summer, so Disney put together a 'Cars' tour. Find out where you can see Lighting McQueen, Cruz Ramirez & Jackson Storm.
This week the Hasbro Company concluded it's online voting to determine three new pieces for their Monopoly game after deciding to part with the thimble, wheelbarrow and boot. The new pieces will be T-Rex, rubber ducky and penguin.